Standout TKA Lineman Transfers

The King’s Academy Lions football team will be losing one of their most valuable assets for the 2018 season as standout lineman Chris Akporoghene is transferring to IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida according to Lion’s head football coach and athletic director Matt Lowe.

The six foot five inch 280 pound Division I three-star lineman will miss his senior season at TKA where last season he led his team to an 8-4 record and the team’s first ever home playoff game.

IMG Academy is a prep school and is a football powerhouse for producing D-1 recruits, which is well known for developing players to play at the college level.

“We felt like this was an opportunity for Chris to prepare for college,” Lowe said. “They have an outstanding program and he will get to compete with guys his own size which will better prepare him for the next level.”

Akporoghene has already received offers while at TKA from South Carolina, West Virginia, Indiana and Cincinnati.

Akporoghene was a major factor in the Lion’s offensive production this past season as TKA piled up 2,200 yards on the ground and 1,500 yards through the air. On defense he had 31 tackles, four for losses and six sacks, forced a fumble and blocked a kick.

Akporoghene is from Nigeria and came to the USA three years ago. He never played football until he arrived in this country.

