Workshop

UT Gardens will begin its every Sunday event titled the “Edible Garden Series” on Sunday, Jan. 28. This series will last until March 11 and will take place from 2 – 4:30 p.m. UT Gardens is located at 2518 Jacob Dr. in Knoxville.

Cookoff

The Casual Pint, located at 2045 Thunderhead Dr. (blue building) in Knoxville, will be hosting a chili cookoff on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.