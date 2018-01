Library Event

The Seymour Branch Library will be hosting a free gardening class on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 7 – 9 p.m. Topics will include hoop house construction and hydroponic gardening. The library is located at 137 W. Macon Ln.

Basketball

South-Doyle High School will play against Knoxville Central at the home court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.