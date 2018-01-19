Basketball

Seymour High School will play against Morristown East at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

South-Doyle high school will play against Cocke County at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Ijams Event

Ijams will be hosting a Nature Preschool Information Session on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The nature-based preschool blends traditional education standards with the opportunity to learn about and explore the natural world.

Grand Opening

The Krispy Kreme in Sevierville will be holding its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. The new location is at 717 Winfield Dunn Pkwy., Suite 1. Krispy Kreme will be rewarding random doughnut prizes throughout the day, and the first 100 guests will receive a free T-shirt.