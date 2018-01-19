12 hours ago
Food City Hosting Football Game
12 hours ago
Ijams Continues Planning Process
5 days ago
Seymour Schools Participate in East TN PBS Scholar’s Bowl
5 days ago
Free Gardening Classes Coming
5 days ago
Lady Vols Beat Vandy
5 days ago
Young Marines to Hold Orientation
5 days ago
Vols Defeat KY
5 days ago
Sevier County Clock to be Replaced
5 days ago
TKA, Seymour Players Make All-County
4 weeks ago
2 Resolutions Approved at County Commission Meeting
4 weeks ago
Vols Drop Home Contest to NC
4 weeks ago
Welch Swears into City Council

Tuesday, Jan. 23

in Calendar Jan 19, 2018

Basketball
Seymour High School will play against Morristown East at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball
South-Doyle high school will play against Cocke County at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Ijams Event
Ijams will be hosting a Nature Preschool Information Session on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The nature-based preschool blends traditional education standards with the opportunity to learn about and explore the natural world.

Grand Opening
The Krispy Kreme in Sevierville will be holding its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. The new location is at 717 Winfield Dunn Pkwy., Suite 1. Krispy Kreme will be rewarding random doughnut prizes throughout the day, and the first 100 guests will receive a free T-shirt.

Leave a Reply