Meeting

On Tuesday, Jan. 30 Commissioner Carson Dailey will be meeting with the citizens of the 9th district. The meeting will take place at G&D Deli Market, located at 612 Tipton Station Rd. from 5 – 7 p.m.

Basketball

The King’s Academy will be playing against Webb School of Knoxville at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

South-Doyle High School will be playing against Scott at the opposing team’s field. The games will start at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Date Night

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, The Melting Pot, located at 111 N. Central St. in Knoxville, will be hosting a “Painting with a Twist/Date Night” from 5 – 9 p.m. The event will cost $61.95 per person and will include a four-course dinner and a 1.5-2 hour painting class. Five cocktail specials and 20 percent off all wine bottles will also be available. This event has limited availability, and those interested must reserve by calling 971-5400.