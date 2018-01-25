12 hours ago
Tuesday, Jan. 30

in Calendar Jan 25, 2018

Meeting
On Tuesday, Jan. 30 Commissioner Carson Dailey will be meeting with the citizens of the 9th district. The meeting will take place at G&D Deli Market, located at 612 Tipton Station Rd. from 5 – 7 p.m.

Basketball
The King’s Academy will be playing against Webb School of Knoxville at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball
South-Doyle High School will be playing against Scott at the opposing team’s field. The games will start at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Date Night
On Tuesday, Jan. 30, The Melting Pot, located at 111 N. Central St. in Knoxville, will be hosting a “Painting with a Twist/Date Night” from 5 – 9 p.m. The event will cost $61.95 per person and will include a four-course dinner and a 1.5-2 hour painting class. Five cocktail specials and 20 percent off all wine bottles will also be available. This event has limited availability, and those interested must reserve by calling 971-5400.

