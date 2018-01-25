UT to Offer Spring Cooking Classes

This spring, UT’s Culinary Institute will offer a variety of hands-on cooking classes.

The classes focus on techniques and skills that are easily duplicated at home.

All classes have a fee of $50 unless stated otherwise and are held at the UT Visitors Center, 2712 Neyland Dr. Checks and credit cards are accepted. Registration is available online or by contacting Terri Geiser at [email protected] Registration closes one week prior to each class. Students must wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and a cap or hat to class.

The spring courses include:

Chinese-Indian Fusion, 6–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Indian-Chinese fusion started in the late 19th century. The flavors of Indian spices blended with Chinese seasoning tantalize the taste buds. In this class, students will learn how to prepare the famous chilly chicken, gobi (veg) Manchurian, and manchow soup, paired with veg hakka noodles and a mango cheesecake for dessert.

All Aboard for Shellfish Lovers, 6–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. In this hands-on class, students will learn how to cook shrimp in a matter of minutes, how to prepare and sear scallops, and how to select and use crab. Recipes will include shrimp and tomato bisque with a basil drizzle, Coquilles St.-Jacques (seared sea scallops topped with savory mushrooms, Gruyère cheese and a bread crumb mixture), and Moroccan-spiced crab cakes with cilantro orange dressing.

Exploring Foods and Wines: A Pairing Adventure, 6–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. Join Jason Drotar, head sommelier at a prominent award-winning restaurant in East Tennessee, on a food and wine adventure. He will discuss flavor profiles that show how to match food and wine like a professional chef or sommelier. The menu will include an appetizer, a small plate, a main dish and a dessert with cheeses, each paired with an appropriate wine.

Lost Restaurants of Knoxville, 6–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. Cost: $55. Paula Johnson, local historian and author of Lost Restaurants of Knoxville, will share some nostalgic culinary moments including stories from favorite restaurants in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Terri Geiser will walk students through the process of bringing those popular dishes back to life. Students will make the Orangery’s oyster-artichoke ramekins topped with cream, sherry and parmesan cheese; the Sunsphere Restaurant’s Cornish game hen, Black Forest style with wild rice and spices, and Grady’s chocolate bar cake. Regas’s strawberry shortcake will also be available for sampling. Note: shrimp will be available upon request for oyster substitution. Every participant will receive a copy of Johnson’s book.

Simply Southern, 6–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Class participants will learn how to prepare a good ole Southern meal in this hands-on class. The chef will introduce students to a variety of uniquely Southern cooking techniques—from braising and frying to creating creamy grits and cooking shrimp to perfection. Students will learn how to develop layers of flavor for three traditional favorites: butter bean and ham hock soup, Georgia white shrimp and grits and fried apple hand pies.

More of the available classes can be viewed online at news.utk.edu.

Submitted Photo