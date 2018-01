KUB Meeting

KUB will be hosting a Knoxville Broadband Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6 – 7 p.m. Knoxville residents are encouraged to get together to discuss more options in internet service providers within KUB’s footprint and to identify what sustainable, publicly-accountable internet service looks like. The meeting will take place at the Birdhouse in Knoxville, located at 800 N. 4th Ave.