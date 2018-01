Card Swap

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the SKA group will be meeting outside the Edward Jones Office, located at 7425 Chapman Highway in South Knoxville for a business card swap at 8 a.m.

Clinic

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will be holding a free clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 31 starting at 6 a.m. The clinic will be available until Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. The clinic will help with dental, vision and medical needs. The mobile clinic will take place at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. NE, Knoxville. No insurance or ID required.