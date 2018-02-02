2 Individuals Reported Missing

The Knoxville Police Department is seeking assistance locating two individuals that have been reported missing and are believed to be together.

45-year-old Bonnie Drane was reported missing from UT Medical Center by family members on Dec. 27, reports show. According to reports, Drane is white with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 140 pounds and is five foot seven inches tall. It is believed that she was in the company of 40-year-old William Inklebarger prior to being reported missing, records show. Inklebarger was reported missing by family members on Jan. 10. According to reports, Inklebarger is white with hazel eyes and black hair, weighs 150 pounds and is six feet tall.

Reports show that both individuals live in the Magnolia and Cherry St. area of Knoxville.

The report from the Knoxville Police Department did not mention if either individual is in immediate danger or is otherwise dangerous to approach. It is recommended that if located, caution should be used to stay on the safe side. It is advised that anybody who sees these individuals call the KPD immediately rather than taking action themselves.

If anyone has any information on either Bonnie Drane or William Inklebarger, they are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s Crime Information line at 215-7212.

Callers can remain anonymous if requested.

Tips can also be submitted to the Knoxville Police Department’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KnoxvillePD.