Alcatraz Crime Museum Holds Local Days

Alcatraz East Crime Museum will be only $5 this week in celebration of Local Appreciation Days. The museum, located at 2757 Pkwy. in Pigeon Forge, will be hosting the discounted days from Feb. 19 – March 11 for residents or workers in Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox or Sevier Counties or any TN State Welcome Center. Those interested must bring a present resident ID or paystub.

The 25,000 square foot building is home to two floors and more than 100 interactive exhibits. Five unique galleries outline the studies of criminal intent, criminal profiles, the penal system, victims, crime prevention, forensic science, law and justice.