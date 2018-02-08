Child Porn Circulates Through Knoxville

BY: AMBERLY SELLERS

HERALD NEWS

[email protected]

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are warning locals to be aware of a child pornography video that has been circulating the web this week.

According to Public Information Officer with the KPD Darrell DeBusk, several area residents have reported receiving a video in their Facebook inbox that contains child pornography. Many reports have been received from law enforcement agencies in multiple states thus far.

DeBusk added that if anybody receives or has received the disturbing video in his/her Facebook inbox, it is important to not share the video with anybody.

“Notify Facebook immediately,” DeBusk said, “Facebook is working diligently to remove all links of this video. Facebook will notify the proper law enforcement agency.”

DeBusk stated that after notifying the social media site, recipients should delete the file immediately.

“We appreciate everyone who has tried to help the child by alerting us to this horrific video,” DeBusk said, adding that sharing the video could be considered distribution of child pornography and the person responsible could be criminally charged. According to DeBusk, sharing the video also continues the victimization of the child.