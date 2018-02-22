City Council Approves $150,000 Towards South Knoxville Project

BY: TANNER HANCOCK

HERALD NEWS

[email protected]

The Knoxville City Council approved $544,000 in historic preservation funding for six projects last week, including a $150,000 grant to the site of the former Sevier Heights Baptist Church in South Knoxville.

This year’s round of funding will go towards converting the now vacant church’s sanctuary into an event and performing arts venue. Last year’s matching $150,000 went towards converting the chapel into a restaurant space once the complex reopens to the public.

Baker Creek Bottoms began redeveloping the five building, 80,000 square foot complex last August. The site is near the 100-acre Baker Creek Preserve, which houses more than seven miles of trails and is connected to expansive Knoxville Urban Wilderness.

Tom Weiss, one of the lead developers on the project, said in a past interview with The Knoxville News Sentinel that committed tenants include L&M Cafe and Gluten-Free Bakery, a bicycle rental/repair shop and a bike mechanics school. Developers have also reportedly been in negotiations with a hotel and brewery that might also utilize the space.

Ken McMahon, Economic Development Project Manager for the City of Knoxville, called the investment into the former church a “game changer as an entryway for the urban wilderness” and a potential boon for continued growth in South Knoxville.

“Some of these commercial properties we’re funding will return vacant buildings to productive use and the tax rolls, as well as create jobs and ultimately provide services to downtown and the surrounding area,” McMahon said. ”You’re taking something that wasn’t contributing much to a neighborhood and making it something that will bring businesses and customers or clients.”

“Historic buildings are our City’s architectural legacy, but restoration can be a challenge to finance through traditional means,” Community Development Director Becky Wade said. “By establishing this fund, Mayor Rogero has helped make it less difficult for owners and developers to return buildings that are unique to Knoxville to usefulness and create additional value in neighborhoods and commercial districts.”

Other funding projects include: $200,000 towards The Dempster Building on Central St., $100,000 towards the Former Tex Ten Printing Supplies building, $45,000 towards 30 Market Square, $27,770.60 to the Mabry-Hazen House and Meek Cottage and $21,383 towards window restoration for the historic Blount Mansion.

Photo by: Tanner Hancock