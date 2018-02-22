8 hours ago
South-Doyle Bus Driver Awarded
8 hours ago
Coleman Breaks 60M World Record
8 hours ago
Rural Areas in Seymour, S. Knox Could Be Getting Better Internet Access
8 hours ago
Meeting Being Held to Discuss John Sevier Highway
8 hours ago
Vols Drop Season Opener
8 hours ago
Vitello Earns First-Career Win as Vols Split Sunday Doubleheader
8 hours ago
SoKno Taco, Baker Creek Awarded
8 hours ago
2 Featured Artists at Gallery
8 hours ago
Library Holds Next Home School Club
8 hours ago
Senator Massey Chairs Arts Caucus
8 hours ago
Knoxville to Hold Neighborhood Meeting
8 hours ago
Gatlinburg and Sevier County Sirens Function During Test

Coleman Breaks 60M World Record

in Sports Feb 26, 2018

Tennessee track star Christian Coleman broke the world record in the 60-meter dash Sunday to close the 2018 USATF Indoor Championships.
Coleman crossed the finish line in 6.34 seconds, besting last year’s champion Ronnie Baker, who clocked a lifetime best 6.40 to finish second.
“I was just trying to come out with the win,” Coleman told USA Track & Field. “My start was decent. Every time, I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do (coming out of the blocks). When I transitioned, I stood up, and I felt as good as I’ve ever felt. I just kept running to the tape to get that win.
“For it to be the world record was pretty special. I just love this sport. It’s so competitive, and either you’ve got it or you don’t on this day. I just love racing in the big races, when everybody’s watching. I just flourish in those moments. It’s not really in my personality, but when the lights are on, it just comes out.”
He broke the indoor record of 6.39 set by Maurice Greene in 1998, a time Greene also matched in 2001.
Coleman ran a 6.37 at the Clemson Invitational, the fastest time ever on record, but it was not ratified by the IAAF because electronic starting blocks were not used.
Coleman was not the only former Tennessee athlete excelling on the track Sunday. Aries Merritt took second in the men’s 60 hurdles (7.46 seconds), and Felicia Brown came in fourth in the women’s 60 (7.34).
The top two finishers in each event qualified to represent at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships next month in Birmingham, England, if they have met IAAF performance standards.

Leave a Reply