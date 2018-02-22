Coleman Breaks 60M World Record

Tennessee track star Christian Coleman broke the world record in the 60-meter dash Sunday to close the 2018 USATF Indoor Championships.

Coleman crossed the finish line in 6.34 seconds, besting last year’s champion Ronnie Baker, who clocked a lifetime best 6.40 to finish second.

“I was just trying to come out with the win,” Coleman told USA Track & Field. “My start was decent. Every time, I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do (coming out of the blocks). When I transitioned, I stood up, and I felt as good as I’ve ever felt. I just kept running to the tape to get that win.

“For it to be the world record was pretty special. I just love this sport. It’s so competitive, and either you’ve got it or you don’t on this day. I just love racing in the big races, when everybody’s watching. I just flourish in those moments. It’s not really in my personality, but when the lights are on, it just comes out.”

He broke the indoor record of 6.39 set by Maurice Greene in 1998, a time Greene also matched in 2001.

Coleman ran a 6.37 at the Clemson Invitational, the fastest time ever on record, but it was not ratified by the IAAF because electronic starting blocks were not used.

Coleman was not the only former Tennessee athlete excelling on the track Sunday. Aries Merritt took second in the men’s 60 hurdles (7.46 seconds), and Felicia Brown came in fourth in the women’s 60 (7.34).

The top two finishers in each event qualified to represent at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships next month in Birmingham, England, if they have met IAAF performance standards.