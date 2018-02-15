Commissioners to Meet With S. Knox Residents

Two Knox County Commissioners will be meeting South Knoxville residents to answer questions and discuss concerns on Wednesday.

11th District Commissioner Ed Brantley and 10th District Commissioner Bob Thomas will be heading to South Knoxville for their 37th consecutive monthly Ed & Bob Night Out in Knox County. Thomas is also running this year for Knox County Mayor.

According to a public notice released by Knox County, Brantley and Thomas feel that going out to the citizens eases the strain on those who, because of work, commitments, financial situations or the distance to the city-council building, cannot attend regular commission meetings.

The meeting will take place at Love That BBQ, located at 1901 Maryville Pike from 5 – 7 p.m.

The following week, 9th District Commissioner Carson Dailey will be holding a similar meeting to discuss issues with concerned South Knoxville residents. He will also be meeting with people at Maryville Pike’s Love That BBQ on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Love That BBQ describes itself as “The South’s Finest Mouthwatering BBQ.” It is open Monday – Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Love That BBQ is closed on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, visit lovethatbbqtn.com or call 748-1741.