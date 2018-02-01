Connie’s Serving Dinner

Popular country-style restaurant Connie’s Kitchen will now begin opening for dinner two nights a week.

Originally only open for breakfast and lunch, a recent Facebook poll from the company highlighted the demand from Seymour residents to have the business open later.

On Thursday and Friday’s, Connie’s Kitchen will now be opened from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. The restaurant, located at 10231 Chapman Highway, is open every other day besides Monday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Seymour favorite is known for its wide variety of breakfast foods ranging from hash browns to pancakes and waffles. It is also well-known for its gravy, sausage and biscuits.

For lunch, the restaurant offers a wide variety of burgers and sandwiches. It also features country baskets.

To view the full menu, visit connieskitchentn.com.