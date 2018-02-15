5 hours ago
Dog Stolen in S. Knox Found

in Featured / News / South Knoxville Feb 19, 2018

BY: TANNER HANCOCK

HERALD NEWS
[email protected]

Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man suspected of stealing a truck with the owner’s dog in it, according to reports on the office’s website.
Last Thursday, 39-year-old Donald Jack Cates allegedly stole the running vehicle of Joe Roberts, who was making a run into the Weigel’s on Governor John Sevier Highway when his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle contained Robert’s 11-year-old Shi Tzu “Lulu” which Cates also made off with. The vehicle was found the next morning with the animal unharmed in a driveway on Government Farm Rd.
Officers found Cates hiding in a house on Tipton Station Rd. late on the morning of Monday and took him in without incident. Cates faces charges of felony theft and animal cruelty with a bond of $17,500.
Cates reportedly has a criminal history in Knox County of theft, driving without a license and criminal trespassing.

Photo Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

