Ministry Event

On Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, The King’s Academy Campus Ministry will be holding Project: Love Notes at the school, located at 202 Smothers Rd. in Seymour. This event is about performing random acts of kindness to people throughout the community. The event costs $20 per person for food and a project T-Shirt. The event starts at 4 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Petsmart Event

Starting on Friday, Feb. 16 and continuing throughout the weekend, Petsmart will be hosting its annual Petsmart National Adoption Weekend. Pets will be available to adopt all three days. Petsmart Sevierville is located at 713 Winfield Dunn Pkwy., Suite 1.