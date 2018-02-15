2 hours ago
Knoxville Students Celebrate Career Day
3 days ago
How to Prevent the Flu
3 days ago
Fundraiser Planned for Library
3 days ago
Shoney’s Offers V-Day Deal
3 days ago
SKA Hosts Candidate Meet and Greet
3 days ago
Gloria Johnson Announces Candidacy
3 days ago
Ministry Holding Dinner
3 days ago
Police Scam Bribes Money Out of Locals
3 days ago
Driver Without Lights Causes Crash
3 days ago
Former Vol is Rookie of the Year
3 days ago
Suffrage Event Coming to Knox
3 days ago
Author Janet Beard to Speak at BCPL

Friday, Feb. 16

in Calendar Feb 15, 2018

Ministry Event
On Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, The King’s Academy Campus Ministry will be holding Project: Love Notes at the school, located at 202 Smothers Rd. in Seymour. This event is about performing random acts of kindness to people throughout the community. The event costs $20 per person for food and a project T-Shirt. The event starts at 4 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Petsmart Event
Starting on Friday, Feb. 16 and continuing throughout the weekend, Petsmart will be hosting its annual Petsmart National Adoption Weekend. Pets will be available to adopt all three days. Petsmart Sevierville is located at 713 Winfield Dunn Pkwy., Suite 1.

Leave a Reply