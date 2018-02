Basketball

Seymour High School will play against South Doyle High School at Seymour’s court. The games will begin at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Science Fair

The Dogwood Elementary School will be having a 5th grade science fair on Friday, Feb. 2 at 9:15 a.m. Dogwood Elementary School is located at 705 Tipton Ave. in Knoxville.