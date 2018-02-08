Fundraiser Planned for Library

For those who are tired of preparing a hot meal after a hard day of work, the Seymour Branch Library has the solution.

Next Thursday, Feb. 15, residents are able to pick up an easy weekday meal of home-made food that will help raise funds for expanding Seymour’s small library.

Sevier County Public Library System personnel and supporters are preparing a soup and cornbread dinner from 4 – 6 p.m. at the library. However, those who do not wish to dine in the library meeting room can take the food home in supplied containers.

The home-made food includes a variety of hearty soups, cornbread muffins, a choice of desserts and sweet and unsweet tea. The price? A donation of “whatever folks want to give,” Rhonda Tippitt, the library system’s executive director said.

Though it sounds like an inexpensive meal, library personnel hopes that diners will be generous. Proceeds will benefit the Seymour library’s expansion fund.

“We hope people will turn out to show support for the Seymour Library expansion and get a tasty supper,” Lucy Henighan, president of Friends of Seymour Library said.

The Seymour library is full and always busy. There is no room to expand the book collection. The computer section is cramped and the heavily booked meeting room is often inadequate to hold the crowd that turns up for meetings. As the Seymour community expands, so has the demand for library services. Between 2012 and 2016, circulation increased 40 percent.

Sevier County Commission has already purchased land adjacent to the library ready for expansion, and has produced a plan that if fully funded would triple the size of the building. It would provide a larger meeting room with separate entrance, more room for collections of books and other materials as well as a state-of-the-art computer lab. Fundraising is now under way.

The dinner is in memory of Presley Litton, a toddler who was killed in an accident on Chapman Highway last year. It is hoped that the children’s room of the expanded library will be named in her honor.

Friends of Seymour Library are providing most of the food; Tippitt will also bring some items. Personnel from Sevier County Library System, which includes Seymour, Kodak and King Family libraries, will serve the meal and will provide dishes for take-home meals.

In other library-related news, the Sevier County Public Library System’s Imagine and Grow at Your Library Preschool Story Time is coming once again to the Seymour Branch Library. The program, which occurs weekly, focuses on ready-to-read preschool books to help young readers learn about colors, numbers, simple math, shapes, animals, nursery rhymes, holidays, family, authors, seasons, weather and more. The story time each month includes an iPad story as well as a bilingual or sign language story.

On Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., the library will be holding a “Things that Grow” themed preschool story time. Ms. Rachel will be reading “Growing Vegetable Soup” and “Planting a Rainbow.” After story time, participants will be invited to create a growing flower craft.

Preschool Story Time is open to the public and follows a monthly ready-to-read story time theme. It occurs each year from May-September and offers not only books, but arts and crafts, music, songs, games and other age-appropriate activities for children to enjoy.

The Seymour Branch Library is located at 137 W. Macon Ln. For more information, call 573-0728.