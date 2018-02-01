Have a Jazzy Valentine’s Day

The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra’s 2017-18 concert season continues on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. with “Jazz is for Lovers with John Pizzarelli”.

The program will be held at the Bijou Theatre at 803 S. Gay St.

World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli joins the KJO for the annual Valentine’s Day concert. Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” The Toronto Star pegged him as “the genial genius of the guitar.” And the Seattle Times saluted him as “a rare entertainer of the old school.”

Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles. It is sure to be the perfect Valentine’s treat for the special someone.

It is presented by Bistro by the Tracks.

The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra is a 17 piece big band comprised of professional musicians from across the region. Since its inception in 1999, the orchestra has performed dozens of concerts in East Tennessee, appeared on major jazz festivals in Europe, performed and recorded with internationally acclaimed guest artists and released four critically acclaimed CD recordings.

Tickets for the event are $36.50 adult, $15.00 student. Tickets are available in advance at http://www.knoxjazz.org, by calling 684-1200 or by visiting the Tennessee Theatre Box office.

Photo Submitted