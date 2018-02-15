KCT to Perform Cinderella

Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present 16 live performances of the classic fairy tale musical, “Cinderella,” by Broadway legends Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein. KCT will be presenting the special G2K version of the musical; “G2K” stands for “Getting To Know,” and features an adaptation especially geared for young performers and audiences.

The live stage play will be performed Feb. 23 – March 11: Fri., Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Sat., Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. & 5 p.m., Sun., Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Thurs., Mar. 1 at 7 p.m., Fri., Mar. 2 at 7 p.m., Sat., Mar. 3 at 1 p.m. & 5 p.m., Sun., Mar. 4 at 3 & 7 p.m., Thurs., Mar. 8 at 7 p.m., Fri., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m., Sat., Mar. 10 at 1 p.m. & 5 p.m., Sun., Mar. 11 at 3 & 7 p.m.

When Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” premiered on TV years ago, it was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Since then, the stage version has enchanted children and adults all around the world. In this specially created G2K version, all the beloved songs and familiar characters have been adapted for young performers and audience members with warmth and comedy. And hearts will soar when the slipper fits.

The play is performed by 20 talented young actors, from ages 10 to 18. The title role will be performed by Laura Snyder, a junior at Oak Ridge High. Olivia Wilson, a senior at Central High, will play the Fairy Godmother and Wyatt Edwards, a senior at Grace Christian Academy, will perform as The Prince.

Four actors are making their KCT debuts: Meredith Bishop, Wyatt Edwards, Madison Foshie and Hannah Liske.

The rest of the cast includes Ben Barber, Caleb DeLong, Dale Gross, Miley Jenkins, Bethany Moon, Isabella Murrell, Bella Patterson, Tori Randall, Brycen Ritchie, Boone Sommers, Keegan Spurr, Keegan Stump, Konnor Stump and Madelyn White.

KCT Student Director Wheeler Moon, a senior at West High, directs the production. Central High sophomore Jacob Sousley is the stage manager. KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.

Tickets are $12 per adult and $10 per child. Group rates are available for groups of 12 or more. To obtain a group rate, call 208-3677. This play is recommended for children ages four and older, and the minimum age to enter the performance is three years old.

Coming up next just in time for Easter at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre is Lilies of the Field, which will be showing from March 30 – Apr. 15. This play is about Homer Smith, who lives a carefree life on the open road until he meets five stubborn nuns building a chapel in the New Mexico desert. It is based on a novel by William Barrett.

Lilies of the Field is recommended for children ages five and older, and the minimum age to enter this performance is four years old.

To purchase tickets for Cinderella or Lilies of the Field, visit knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com/reservations. Reservations are not required, but are strongly recommended.