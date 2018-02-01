Knoxville Issuing Non-Profit Grants

The City of Knoxville is now accepting applications from non-profit organizations interested in receiving a Community Agency Grant (CAG) for Fiscal Year 2018-19, which begins July 1.

“Our city wouldn’t be as vibrant and energetic without the contributions of our non-profit arts and community groups,” Indya Kincannon, Special Program Manager for the City of Knoxville said. “The purpose of these grants is to fuel those organizations that establish and support our city’s unique culture.”

Qualifying non-profit organizations must operate within the City of Knoxville and have been in operation for five years. All applicants seeking Community Agency Grant funding will choose between “Arts and Culture” or “Community and Social Services” and download the appropriate form at www.knoxvilletn.gov/citygrants.

Providers who help with families experiencing homelessness may apply for a Homeless grant starting Monday at www.knoxvilletn.gov/development. The deadline for both is Feb. 23.