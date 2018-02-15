Knoxville Ranked One of the Best Cities for Singles

Knoxville was just ranked the #1 city in Tennessee for singles according to Data Analyst Chip Tobor.

According to an article written by Tobor, The city had an estimated population of 186,239 in 2016 and a population of 178,874 as of the 2010 census, making it the state’s third largest city after Nashville and Memphis. Knoxville is the principal city of the Knoxville Metropolitan Statistical Area, which, in 2016, was 868,546, up 0.9 percent, or 7,377 people, from to 2015. The KMSA is, in turn, the central component of the Knoxville-Sevierville-La Follette Combined Statistical Area, which, in 2013, had a population of 1,096,961.

When calculating what cities are best for singles, Tobor notes that it’s usually the ones with no children, no elderly and plenty of things to do. Using the 2011-2015 American Community Survey Census data produced for Tennessee, Tobor and his team at www.homesnacks.net looked at every city in the state, paying particular attention to population density, percent of population that’s male vs. female (closer to a 50-50 ratio is better), percent of households with children, median age and number of unmarried people in each city.

Tobor then gave each city a Singles Score. The higher the score, the better the city is for singles to find one another. The research was limited to cities with populations of more than 10,000 people, so 53 total cities were analyzed in Tennessee.

According to this research, the population of Knoxville is 183,927 with the median age of residents being 33. Married households account for 30.7 percent while households with children make up 23.5 percent.

Second on this list is Cookeville, coming in with 32,256 people and a median age of 29.8. The marriage percentage is 33.9 percent and the households with children equal 24.4 percent.

Third is Red Bank, followed by Memphis, East Ridge, Murfeesboro, Cleveland, Martin, Chattanooga and Clarksville.

The most boring cities in Tennessee according to the data are Soddy-Daisy, Lakeland and Collierville.