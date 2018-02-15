Knoxville Students Celebrate Career Day

Close to 90 area employers and colleges will participate in the annual Knox County Schools Career Day from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Knoxville Expo Center, located at 5441 Clinton Highway.

The event is free and open to all Knox County Schools’ eighth graders, high school students and their parents, including those attending school at South-Doyle High School.

Career Day provides an opportunity for students to become acquainted with employment opportunities in the area and interact with people in many different occupational areas as students have the opportunity to speak with representatives from a variety of businesses and professions, including healthcare, county government, construction, health and fitness, tourism, media, education and several others. Students can also explore special equipment up close as a full-sized helicopter will be on display from LifeStar and ORNL will bring six interactive STEM-focused activity trailers.

In addition to employers, several area community colleges, universities and technical schools will have representatives on hand to discuss post-secondary education. There also will be representatives from all Knox County high schools to speak with eighth grade students and their parents about the transition to high school.

Attendees are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. The 2018 Knox County Schools Career Day is made possible through funds from the annual Knox County Schools Dine Out for Education, which will take place on Tuesday, Apr. 10.