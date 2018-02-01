Lady Eagles Edged by Cocke County

The Seymour Lady Eagles dropped another close one last week losing to the Cocke County Lady Roosters 49-44 in Newport. The Lady Eagles have fought through sickness and injuries all season and this game was no exception.

Seymour had three players sick and one out with an ankle injury therefore they were very much at a disadvantage.

On top of that, the Lady Eagles top front line player, Kallyn Newport picked up two fouls early within the first two minutes of the game and the score reflected that as the Lady Roosters led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Cocke County stretched their lead during the second quarter to 24-17. Going into the fourth the Lady Roosters led 37-29.

Newport playing with four fouls led a comeback in the fourth quarter scoring all of her six points in the final eight minutes.

“As injuries and sickness continues to run through our lineup, we battled but came up short tonight,” Lady Eagle coach Amy James said. “Week to week we have different players out. I hope everyone will be back to full strength soon. It seems we haven’t had a full line up all season. Newport being in foul trouble early really hurt. When she is out our rebounding is cut in half.

“Lynnsey MacDonald and Lexi Hughett which is not 100% stepped in and played well in the paint. Maci Pitner and Aebri Graham both played well and had several hustle plays. The rest of the bench contributed, we just came up five points short. Praying for a healthy line up soon!”

Pitner led the Lady Eagles with 16 and Graham scored 13.

The loss gives Seymour a record of 7-15 overall and 2-9 in District 2-AAA play while Cocke County is 13-11 and 2-8.

Photo by: Lee Ramsey