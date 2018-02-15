Last Week to Purchase Orchid Tickets

On Tuesday, Keep Knoxville Beautiful will host the annual Orchids Beautification Awards at The Standard, 416 West Jackson Ave., from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Thursday.

From 6 – 7 p.m., there will be a reception with complimentary beer and wine provided by Balter Beerworks and Elkmont Exchange as well as cocktails available for purchase from Post Modern Spirits. During the reception, guests may bid on a print of the “Big Rock Candy Mountain” mural Keep Knoxville Beautiful and Scripps Network Interactive completed last fall. Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s three goals to promote a “cleaner, greener, more beautiful Knoxville” will be highlighted by a photo-booth, a beer garden and recycled artwork from New Hopewell Elementary School. Guests will enjoy live music by the Old City Buskers.

The ceremony and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and will be emceed by Dino Cartwright of WVLT. Keep Knoxville Beautiful will announce its next Community of the Year, the area of Knox County where it will focus the majority of its efforts during the 2018-19 year.

Erin Gill, Sustainability Director for the City of Knoxville will be the night’s guest speaker.

City of Knoxville Public Service Director, Chad Weth, will present the second Felicia Harris Hoehne Award. Dino will present the Orchids Awards to a winner from each of the following six categories: Redesign/Reuse, Outdoor Space, New Architecture, Public Art, Restaurant/Café/Bar/Brewery and Environmental Stewardship. Finally, Tim Wheeler, a former president and former board member of Keep Knoxville Beautiful, will close the night by presenting the Mary Lou Horner Award to a previous Orchid winner that has been improved or remains “orchid-worthy.” A list of all nominees can be found at http://www.keepknoxvillebeautiful.org/orchid-awards.

Individual tickets are $85 each and tables for 10 are $750. Tickets can be purchased at www.keepknoxvillebeautiful.org/orchid-awards/.

All proceeds benefit Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s programs.

Founded in 1978 to help “clean up” prior to the 1982 World’s Fair, Keep Knoxville Beautiful is a local non-profit with a mission to promote a cleaner, greener and more beautiful community. Participants pursue this by:

• Educating students and the public about waste-prevention, litter, recycling and environmental stewardship.

• Facilitating and supporting litter pickups that make the roads and local waterways cleaner.

• Creating and protecting murals and hosting beautification mobs to make Knoxville a more beautiful and interesting place to live and visit.

During 2017, Keep Knoxville Beautiful facilitated or supported 59 litter pickups, collected 57,515 pounds of litter, planted more than 20,000 daffodil and tulip bulbs, planted 101 trees, reached 1,507 children with its presentations, used its recycling trailer and recycling bins to provide recycling for eight events, worked with 136 volunteers and facilitated 5,206 volunteer hours.

For more information about Keep Knoxville Beautiful, call 521-6957 or email [email protected] Visit the website at keepknoxvillebeautiful.org to learn about upcoming events, the board and staff, news and volunteer information.