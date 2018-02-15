Leadership Summit Coming to Knoxville

The Ignite Women’s Leadership Summit has announced that Dr. Trish Holliday, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Learning Officer for the Tennessee Department of Human Resources, will be the opening speaker for the 2018 Ignite Women’s Leadership Summit.

Dr. Holliday kicks off a powerful line-up of speakers for the Friday, June 8 event. This theme for this year’s Summit is Igniting Women Leaders.

Dr. Holliday brings extensive experience in leadership development to her presentation: “It Takes a Village: How You and Your Organization Can Support Your Leadership Journey.” During this session, participants will gain an understanding of the advantages of advancing women leaders, personal responsibility in the workplace and will discuss an organization’s role in supporting women as leaders through culture, development and promotions.

Holliday’s commitment to public service and her passion for helping professionals reach their greatest potential is rooted in her experience as a certified facilitator, adult educator and executive coach.

This full-day experience for women is the only summit of its kind in our area. For 12 years, Summit has been the premier event for women leaders in the greater East Tennessee area.

The mission of the summit is to peel back the layers of traditional management practices to ignite and inspire personal value and self-awareness within leaders so they can be a catalyst for change.

Early bird registration is open through March 31. Participants pay $127 during the early bird period. Registration jumps to $227 on Apr. 1. For more information about the Ignite Women’s Leadership Summit, visit the website at https://ignitesucceed.com/the-summit/.