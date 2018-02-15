Magic Beyond Belief Re-Opens

“Magic Beyond Belief™” starring internationally acclaimed magician Darren Romeo will reopen for a fourth season this Friday after being closed for a four-month production hiatus.

This newly revamped Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment show will resume back in the The Smoky Mountain Opry™ Theater in Pigeon Forge six days-a-week. The magical show will include approximately $250,000 in upgrades, most of which are in production elements. The move back to the Smoky Mountain Opry™ is to enable Romeo to perform larger illusions on a bigger stage and allows for the return of large animals to the show.

“Our Magic Beyond Belief show starring Darren Romeo is bigger, better and brighter this year,” David Fee, president and chief executive officer of Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment Group said. “We have a considerable bigger stage in a larger theater, but the show is still a very intimate experience. This year’s show will be more family friendly and we have some new elements in the show including a live magical unicorn and a mermaid who swims among coral reefs and a sunken pirate ship. We also have the return of our serval cat and our amazing beloved white tiger named Hollywood.

“We have more vibrant colors in new lavish sets and costumes, improved state-of-the art mood-setting lighting and fantastic visuals throughout the entire production,” Fee said. “It is a higher energy show with spectacular effects.

“We are also installing a whole new sound system including a new sound board to enhance the audio quality in the theater,” Fee said. “Two large video screens will complement the show, as well as engaging music.” Fee says the show will leave the entire family spellbound.

Romeo, the first and only protégé of Master Magicians Siegfried and Roy, will pay tribute this season to those who inspired him: Bobby Darin (for whom he was named), Harry Houdini, Harry Blackstone Jr., Siegfried and Roy, famed American ringmaster P.T. Barnum and many great military heroes. He will also showcase arrangements from his favorite Broadway melodies.

“We will have a circus atmosphere this year with tunes from the new hit movie, ‘The Greatest Showman,'” Fee said. “Darren will have an entourage of animals both real and make believe, actors who play side show misfits, a girl shot out of a cannon, dancers and other oddities of magic. He will also pay tribute to a special pioneer in the entertainment industry with a song number in a ‘tale as old as time,’ where Darren and his assistants will invite the audience to ‘be our guest.’ At one point in the show children from the audience will even be allowed to come on stage and be part of the show.”

This full, two-hour “Magic Beyond Belief™” starring Darren Romeo production will feature stunning illusions, mind-boggling special effects, hilarious comedy and vocal performance. Romeo will do some new parody celebrity impersonations this year including Darius Rucker, Lady Gaga and Dolly Parton.

“As a former magician myself, I have loved magic all of my life,” David Fee, co-owner of the new theater said. “Darren Romeo is one of the best magicians I have ever seen. He is extremely special and unique. His show mixes amazing magic with music, and it is mesmerizing! We are very proud of Darren and of the success of his show in Pigeon Forge, and it became obvious to us that he needed a larger stage to do some of the illusions that he wanted to do so we have decided to bring him back to the Smoky Mountain Opry Theater. This is a fun magical experience for the entire family! It is Pigeon Forge’s biggest and best magic show! Darren brings magic, mystery and music together for an incredible show the whole family will love.”

Romeo will appear Tuesday through Sunday, February through December, at The Smoky Mountain Opry™ Theater. Romeo’s “Magic Beyond Belief™” starring Darren Romeo is known for his combination of live singing with the art of magic and illusion for a one-of-a-kind magical performance.

“Magic Beyond Belief™” at the Smoky Mountain Opry™ Theater is performed this season in the 8 p.m. evening time slot until Friday, March 2 when the Smoky Mountain Opry™ “Feel The Music” Show Opens. After that the magic show will be performed in the afternoon matinee slot at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will also be performed at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The theater is located at traffic light 0 at 2046 Pkwy. in Pigeon Forge. Ticket prices are $34.95 plus tax for adults and $9.95 plus tax for children ages three-11. Children under three are free. For more information or reservations call the theater’s box office at 428-7469.

