MC Presents “9-5”

The Maryville College Theatre Department will present “9 to 5: The Musical” Feb. 23-25.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 23-24 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre. “9 to 5: The Musical” is based on the 20th Century Fox picture from 1980, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.

The show’s director, Dr. Heather McMahon, said she chose the play last summer, before the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations that started making headlines.

“When I chose the play, obviously, I was already aware that sexual harassment is still a problem in the workplace,” she said. “Reading the play this summer, I was struck by how little has changed. Of course, what these recent news stories have done is bring this subject back to the forefront of our collective consciousness. They remind us that these are serious issues and that no one should have to tolerate harassment of any kind in order to do their jobs every day. So, while this musical takes a comic approach to the subject matter, I also think it fits nicely with conversations we are finally having all across the country. The musical provides a great way to laugh, tap your toes and sing along – while reminding us of the real issues that await us outside the theatre.”