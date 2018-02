SKA Meeting

The South Knoxville Alliance will be holding a meeting on Monday, Feb. 19 at Dogwood Elementary School, located at 705 Tipton Ave. in Knoxville. The special guest is CPA Michael Smith, who will detail the changes in the current tax law and how these changes affect individual and small business. The SKA Business Spotlight will be on Financial Advisor of Edward Jones Investments Bill Lencynzki, who will discuss cost of retirement. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.