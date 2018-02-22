3 days ago
Commissioners to Meet With S. Knox Residents
3 days ago
Seymour School Competes in Bowl
3 days ago
KCT to Perform Cinderella
3 days ago
Knoxville Ranked One of the Best Cities for Singles
3 days ago
TN Baseball Gives Coaching Preview
3 days ago
Leadership Summit Coming to Knoxville
3 days ago
Arts and Crafts Festival Planned
3 days ago
Master Gardener to Speak at Library
3 days ago
Pruitt Officially Announces Coaching Hires
3 days ago
Chili Cook-Off to Come to Seymour
3 days ago
Suicide Ranked Second Leading Cause of Death for Tennessee Youth Aged 10-24
3 days ago
Computer Class to be Offered

Monday, Feb. 26

in Calendar Feb 22, 2018

Library Event
The Seymour Branch Library, located at 137 W. Macon Ln., will be hosting its Imagine & Grow at Your Library Preschool Story Time on Monday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. – noon. The theme for this week for be “Things that Grow.”

Museum Event
On Monday, Feb. 26 the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture will be hosting a Knoxville Area Museum Educators Roundtable (KAMER) K – 12 Teacher Open House from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. This event will take place at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, located at 700 S. Hall of Fame Dr. in Knoxville.

Dogwood Meeting
On Monday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. there will be at Dogwood Outdoor Coalition Meeting at Dogwood Elementary School, located at 705 Tipton Ave. in South Knoxville. For more information, call 579-5677.

Leave a Reply