Library Event

The Seymour Branch Library, located at 137 W. Macon Ln., will be hosting its Imagine & Grow at Your Library Preschool Story Time on Monday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. – noon. The theme for this week for be “Things that Grow.”

Museum Event

On Monday, Feb. 26 the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture will be hosting a Knoxville Area Museum Educators Roundtable (KAMER) K – 12 Teacher Open House from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. This event will take place at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, located at 700 S. Hall of Fame Dr. in Knoxville.

Dogwood Meeting

On Monday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. there will be at Dogwood Outdoor Coalition Meeting at Dogwood Elementary School, located at 705 Tipton Ave. in South Knoxville. For more information, call 579-5677.