Dance Class

An adult women’s dance class will be held on Monday, Feb. 5 at the Riversong Dance Studio, located at 6518 Chapman Highway at 7 p.m. The classes are $5 and will showcase a variety of genres.

Margarita Monday

Senor Taco will be holding a Margarita Monday event on Monday, Feb. 5. The restaurant is located at 3325 N. Broadway St. in Knoxville and the event will take place from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Adeem the Artist will be performing.

BBQ Event

Monday, Feb. 5 is a Hometown Pork & Pickin’ Monday at the Buddy’s Bar-B-Que located at 705 Winfield Dunn in Sevierville. The event is from 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. and a band will be performing.