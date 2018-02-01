3 hours ago
Seymour’s Level Up to Relocate
3 days ago
Library to Read V-Day Stories
3 days ago
Haslam Announces Opioid Combat Plan
3 days ago
Ijams Seeking Site Captains
3 days ago
Insurance Agency to Hold Help Seminar
3 days ago
SoKno Town Hall to be Held
3 days ago
3 Injured Monday
3 days ago
Meet and Greet with UT Baseball
3 days ago
Knox Co. Schools Break World Record
3 days ago
Local Wins Two Million Dollars
3 days ago
Art Exhibit Seeking Seymour Students
1 week ago
Grace Baptist Church Gets New Pastor, Holds Social Media Seminar

Monday, Feb. 5

in Calendar Feb 1, 2018

Dance Class
An adult women’s dance class will be held on Monday, Feb. 5 at the Riversong Dance Studio, located at 6518 Chapman Highway at 7 p.m. The classes are $5 and will showcase a variety of genres.

Margarita Monday
Senor Taco will be holding a Margarita Monday event on Monday, Feb. 5. The restaurant is located at 3325 N. Broadway St. in Knoxville and the event will take place from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Adeem the Artist will be performing.

BBQ Event
Monday, Feb. 5 is a Hometown Pork & Pickin’ Monday at the Buddy’s Bar-B-Que located at 705 Winfield Dunn in Sevierville. The event is from 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. and a band will be performing.

Leave a Reply