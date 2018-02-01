3 hours ago
Ober Concert Celebrates Successful Year

Feb 1, 2018

Music could be heard on the snowy slopes of Gatlinburg Friday as Ober Gatlinburg held a free concert to celebrate a prosperous year of business.
Knoxville based cover-band “The Coveralls” provided the entertainment for a crowd of several hundred during the Friday night event, marking a month that Ober marketing and sales director Katie Barido said is one of the best in recent memory.
“We’ve been having a great year and it was a great time to celebrate,” Barido said.
Nearly 100 percent of all trails and slopes utilized by Ober remained open for the entire month of January, a rare occurrence Barido attributes to the extremely frigid temperatures that beset East Tennessee over the past month. Knox and Sevier counties were subject to sub-freezing temperatures throughout the month of January, conditions that were exaggerated in higher elevation areas such as Gatliburg’s Ober resort.
Ober Gatlinburg plans to host its first official USA Snowboard and Freeski sanctioned this Sunday from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. The event will allow intermediate to advanced level athletes to compete in front of judges in order to test their skills ahead of this year’s 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Interested athletes can register before the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Photo by: Thomas Dunaway

