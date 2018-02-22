Rural Areas in Seymour, S. Knox Could Be Getting Better Internet Access

More than 13,000 homes and businesses without high speed internet across rural Tennessee could potentially see improvements to access this summer.

In an effort to drive broadband expansion into underserved, rural areas, the FCC, as a part of its Connect America phase II initiative, will distribute up to $2 billion in subsidies to nationwide providers. The funds will be distributed via “reverse auction” format starting July 24, and could provide a cash incentive to providers otherwise unwilling to expand into areas with little business opportunity.

“Connecting the unconnected in rural America is my top priority,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. “I’m excited that our CAF auction will provide opportunities for innovative companies and cooperatives to bridge the digital divide for the Tennessee consumers and small businesses that lack high-speed access today.”

Some of the largest national carriers, AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, each declined the $2 billion subsidy, allowing smaller carriers to fill the gap come auction time in July. The application period for providers seeking to participate in the auction runs from March 19 to March 30.

Regionally, Sevier County holds the highest number of underserved homes and businesses eligible to be served through the expansion with 568, according to data provided by the FCC. Blount County contains 147 homes and businesses eligible for support, with 86 present in Knox County. Of the state’s 95 counties, only Hawkins and Hancock have more persons eligible for internet assistance than Sevier, with 966 and 1,101 falling in that category respectively.

The fund will provide support to any technology that meets the requirements of providing internet service, including phone companies, fixed wireless service providers, satellite providers, cable companies and electric utility broadband providers.