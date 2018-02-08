Workshop

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Historic Ramsey House will be presenting a David Drake Tin Workshop from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Participants will learn the fine arts of working with tin, and will learn to make and take home a punched tin candleholder. The cost of this class is $50. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. To register, call 546-0745 or visit www.ramseyhouse.org. The Historic Ramsey House is located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike in Knoxville.

Family Fun Day

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture will be holding a Darwin Day on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 1 – 4 p.m. The museum will be open for free and the event will feature activities, crafts, tours and more. Darwin Day commemorates Charles Darwin’s birthday. Cake will be provided. The museum is located at 1327 Circle Park Dr. in Knoxville.

Dessert and Divination

On Saturday, Feb. 10 the Pagan Pride of East Tennessee group will present a Dessert and Divination day at 916 Shamrock Ave. in Knoxville from 4 – 8 p.m. The event will have sweets, divination and socialization. Admission is $10.

Mardi Gras Event

The Mardi Gras in the Old City Pub Crawl will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. in Downtown Knoxville. Residents will be dancing in the streets, wearing feathers and masks and having a lot of fun. $10 gets participants into all the participating venues.