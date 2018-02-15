411 Race

411 Motor Speedway, located at 632 Maryville Highway in Seymour will be holding its Sweetheart race with a free admission price. The event starts at 10 a.m. ,weather permitting. Classes include Crate Late Models, Sportsman, Modified Street and Classic Cars.

Jamboree

The Middle School lacrosse Jamboree will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Seymour High School, located at 732 Boyd’s Creek Highway. Games will include Farragut Ladies Lacrosse Team vs. Alcoa, followed by FMS vs. KYS.

Max Your Tax Event

The Mattress Momma, located at 935 Boyd’s Creek Highway in Seymour, will be holding a Max Your Tax Event on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Booty and Core Class

On Saturday, Feb. 17 from noon – 1 p.m., Zach the Trainer will be holding a Booty and Core Class. It is recommended that participants bring water, mats, towels and bands. The class is only $10. For directions and details, visit Zach the Trainer on Facebook.

Ijams Event

Ijams Nature Center will be holding its Ijams Wild Features: Trees have Heart event on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 – 11 a.m. The fee for the program is $8 per person. In this program, naturalists will show the heartbeat of the trees to participants. For more information, call 577-4717 ext. 110 or visit ijams.org.