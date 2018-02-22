Historic Ramsey House Event

Master Woodworker Hal Galbraith will take the participants through a four hour demonstration devoted to furniture making during the Federal Period from 1788-1825 on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You will learn the design and function of essential cabinet making tools from the period. Pieces from the Ramsey House collection will be viewed and discussed. Joiner methods used and some decorative details will also be demonstrated. You will come away with an appreciation for the extraordinary work done by hand, by these craftsmen. Class fee is $25. Reservations can be made on our web site at www.ramseyhouse.org or by phone at 546-0745. Bring your own brown bag lunch, Ramsey House will provide beverages and dessert.

Cornhole and Chili Cookoff

Seymour Heights Baptist Church will be hosting its Cornhole competition and men’s chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 4 – 7 p.m. at 122 Boyd’s Creek Highway in Seymour. Prizes will be rewarded to winners and door prizes will be given out. Guests attend for free.

Ijams Event

Ijams Nature Center will host a Nature Explorers: Going on a Bear Hunt event on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. – noon. The class is designed for ages five – seven years old. Participants will read a beloved children’s book by Michael Rosen titled “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” After reading the book, children will create their own maps and go on a bear hunt through the park. The fee for the program is $6 per child. Register by phone at 577-4717 ext. 110.