Fitness Training

GForce Fitness will be holding its first group body and core training on Saturday, Feb. 3 from noon – 1 p.m. The studio is located at 209 Chilhowee School Rd. and classes are $10 per person. For more information, call 773-0777.

Paint Your Pet

The Ceramic Art Studio, located at 728 Pkwy. in Sevierville, will be hosting a Paint Your Pet with Patti event on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The cost is $35 and participants must be 18 and older. Participants are welcome to bring their own food and drink. For more information, call 453-1988.

Bar Crawl

A Onesie Bar Crawl will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 3. Hundreds of people will be dressed in onesies and pajamas. The event will begin at the Skybox Sports Bar and Grill, located at 415 S. Gay St. in Knoxville from 2 – 10 p.m.

Ijams Event

Ijams Nature Center will be hosting a “Ijams Wild Families: Wild Couples” event on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. – noon. Participants will learn about animal couples for $5 per person. For more information, call 577-4717, ext. 110. Pre-payment is required and can be done over the phone or at ijams.org.