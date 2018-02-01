3 hours ago
Seymour’s Level Up to Relocate
3 days ago
Library to Read V-Day Stories
3 days ago
Haslam Announces Opioid Combat Plan
3 days ago
Ijams Seeking Site Captains
3 days ago
Insurance Agency to Hold Help Seminar
3 days ago
SoKno Town Hall to be Held
3 days ago
3 Injured Monday
3 days ago
Meet and Greet with UT Baseball
3 days ago
Knox Co. Schools Break World Record
3 days ago
Local Wins Two Million Dollars
3 days ago
Art Exhibit Seeking Seymour Students
1 week ago
Grace Baptist Church Gets New Pastor, Holds Social Media Seminar

Saturday, Feb. 3

in Calendar Feb 1, 2018

Fitness Training
GForce Fitness will be holding its first group body and core training on Saturday, Feb. 3 from noon – 1 p.m. The studio is located at 209 Chilhowee School Rd. and classes are $10 per person. For more information, call 773-0777.

Paint Your Pet
The Ceramic Art Studio, located at 728 Pkwy. in Sevierville, will be hosting a Paint Your Pet with Patti event on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The cost is $35 and participants must be 18 and older. Participants are welcome to bring their own food and drink. For more information, call 453-1988.

Bar Crawl
A Onesie Bar Crawl will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 3. Hundreds of people will be dressed in onesies and pajamas. The event will begin at the Skybox Sports Bar and Grill, located at 415 S. Gay St. in Knoxville from 2 – 10 p.m.

Ijams Event
Ijams Nature Center will be hosting a “Ijams Wild Families: Wild Couples” event on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. – noon. Participants will learn about animal couples for $5 per person. For more information, call 577-4717, ext. 110. Pre-payment is required and can be done over the phone or at ijams.org.

Leave a Reply