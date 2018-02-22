Savvy Senior: Income Tax Filing, Strength Training for Seniors

Dear Savvy Senior,

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for seniors this year? I didn’t file a tax return the past two years because my income was below the filing requirements, but I got a part-time job late last year, so I’m wondering if I’m required to file this year.

Part-time Retiree

Dear Part-time,

Whether or not you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year (in 2017), and the source of that income, as well as your age and filing status.

Here’s a rundown of this tax season’s (2017) IRS tax filing requirement thresholds. For most people, this is pretty straightforward. If your 2017 gross income – which includes all taxable income, not counting your Social Security benefits, unless you are married and filing separately – was below the threshold for your filing status and age, you probably won’t have to file. But if it’s over, you will.

• Single: $10,400 ($11,950 if you’re 65 or older by Jan. 1, 2018).

• Married filing jointly: $20,800 ($22,050 if you or your spouse is 65 or older; or $23,300 if you’re both over 65).

• Married filing separately: $4,050 at any age.

• Head of household: $13,400 ($14,950 if age 65 or older).

• Qualifying widow(er) with dependent child: $16,750 ($18,000 if age 65 or older).

To get a detailed breakdown on federal filing requirements, along with information on taxable and nontaxable income, call the IRS at 800-829-3676 and ask them to mail you a free copy of the “Tax Guide for Seniors” (publication 554), or see IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p554.pdf.

Check Here Too

There are other financial situations that can require you to file a tax return, even if your gross income falls below the IRS filing requirement. For example, if you had earnings from self-employment in 2017 of $400 or more, or if you’re receiving Social Security benefits and half your benefits plus all other income, including tax-exempt interest, exceeds $25,000 (or $32,000 if you are married filing jointly), you’ll probably need to file.

To figure this out, the IRS offers an interactive tax assistant tool on their website that asks a series of questions that will help you determine if you’re required to file, or if you should file because you’re due a refund. It takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

You can access this tool at IRS.gov/filing – click on the “Do I Need to File?” button. Or, you can get assistance over the phone by calling the IRS helpline at 800-829-1040. You can also get face-to-face help at a Taxpayer Assistance Center. See IRS.gov/localcontacts or call 800-829-1040 to locate a center near you.

Check Your State

Even if you’re not required to file a federal tax return this year, don’t assume that you’re also excused from filing state income taxes. The rules for your state might be very different. Check with your state tax agency before concluding that you’re entirely in the clear. For links to state tax agencies see Taxadmin.org/state-tax-agencies.

Tax Preparation Help

If you find that you do need to file a tax return this year, you can get help through the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (or TCE) program. Sponsored by the IRS, TEC provides free tax preparation and counseling to middle and low-income taxpayers, age 60 and older. Call 800-906-9887 or visit IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to locate a service near you.

Also check with AARP, a participant in the TCE program that provides free tax preparation at around 5,000 sites nationwide. To locate an AARP Tax-Aide site call 888-227-7669 or visit AARP.org/findtaxhelp. You don’t have to be an AARP member to use this service.

Dear Savvy Senior,

I’ve fallen several times over the past year and my doctor has recommended that I start a strength-training program to help prevent future falls. But at age 72, I’ve never lifted weights before and could use some help. What can you tell me?

Looking for Help

Dear Looking

Weak leg muscles and poor balance are two of the biggest factors that cause seniors to fall. Most people, after age 40 lose about one percent of their muscle mass each year, which really adds up over time. But study after study has shown that it’s never too late to rebuild muscle through strength training.

Regular resistance or strength training can help you build muscle strength, increase your bone density and improve your balance, coordination and stamina, and will help prevent falls. It can also help reduce the signs and symptoms of many chronic conditions too like arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure, back pain, depression and obesity. And some studies even show that it helps improve cognitive function too. Here are some simple ways to help you get stronger.

Getting Started

After you get your doctor’s okay, consider working with a professional trainer or physical therapist for a few sessions to help you develop a safe and effective routine you can continue on your own. Or go to GrowingStronger.Nutrition.Tufts.edu for a free program from Tufts University in Boston and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also see Go4Life.NIA.NIH.gov, a resource created by the National Institute on Aging that offers a free exercise guide that provides illustrated examples of exercises you can do at home to strengthen your body. You can order your free copies online or by calling 800-222-2225.

To improve your strength you have to keep stressing your muscles, so you’ll need to exercise at least two or three days a week for 30 to 45 minutes, and increase resistance and the number of repetitions over time. But be sure you give your muscles a day off between workouts. It makes the muscle stronger and more able to resist future injury.

Equipment

If you work out at home you’ll probably need to invest in some equipment. While some strength training can be done using your own body weight (like push-ups, sit-ups and leg squats), hand weights, ankle weights, medicine balls, resistance bands or rubber tubing, are all great tools for strength training. You can find all these products at sporting goods stores, or online at Amazon.com for around $10 or less. Cans of soup, water bottles or plastic milk containers filled with water or sand can also be used (like small hand weights) for resistance.

Senior Classes

If you don’t like exercising alone consider joining a gym, or call your local senior center to see if they offer any strength training exercise classes.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.