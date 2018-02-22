Seymour Opens Tournament with Win

The Seymour Eagle basketball team opened the district 2-AAA tournament with a win last week over the Cocke County Fighting Cocks with a score of 76-68 in a game that went into overtime after the Eagles came from 18 down in regulation. The game was at Cocke County High School, which was hosting the tournament.

Seymour entered the tournament as a seven seed (13-15) while Cocke County (11-18) was a six seed.

In the overtime period, the Eagles outscored Cocke County 23-15 to advance to the quarterfinals and put the Fighting Cocks out of the tournament. Seymour’s Ryan Lee and Famous White combined for 17 during that time. Also in the overtime, the Eagles hit 12 of 15 from the free throw line to help pull away.

During regulation, Seymour was down 18 at halftime 34-16. They trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter. The second half the Eagles mounted an incredible comeback. By the end of the third they only trailed 10, 44-34. That’s when Seymour senior Ben Knight scored eight points leading the Eagles to tie the game at 53-53.

“I was really proud of my guys battling back from being down 18 to win in overtime,” Seymour coach Tony Buell said. “It was a true team win as each player contributed to the comeback.”

Lee finished with a team high 24 points followed by Knight with 18, White with 13 and Isaiah King with 10.

