3 hours ago
Seymour’s Level Up to Relocate
3 days ago
Library to Read V-Day Stories
3 days ago
Haslam Announces Opioid Combat Plan
3 days ago
Ijams Seeking Site Captains
3 days ago
Insurance Agency to Hold Help Seminar
3 days ago
SoKno Town Hall to be Held
3 days ago
3 Injured Monday
3 days ago
Meet and Greet with UT Baseball
3 days ago
Knox Co. Schools Break World Record
3 days ago
Local Wins Two Million Dollars
3 days ago
Art Exhibit Seeking Seymour Students
1 week ago
Grace Baptist Church Gets New Pastor, Holds Social Media Seminar

Seymour’s Level Up to Relocate

in News / Seymour Feb 1, 2018

Seymour’s Level Up Games and Hobbies will be quite literally leveling up its inventory and retail space as it relocates to a new location this weekend.
Housed at its current Chapman Highway location for the past five years, the games and hobbies store plans to complete a move to Macon Crossing Shopping Center off Chapman Highway near Kroger, according to a source familiar with the business. The reopening is scheduled for this Friday, though a Saturday opening hasn’t been ruled out.
The new space will notably feature 1,100 sq. feet of retail space, 400 more than offered at their current location. With the increased space, Level Up plans to begin selling graphic novels, comics, action figures and POP figurines alongside its existing video and board game related inventory.
For more information on the move, visit Level Up’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LevelUpGamesAndHobbies.

Leave a Reply