Seymour’s Level Up to Relocate

Seymour’s Level Up Games and Hobbies will be quite literally leveling up its inventory and retail space as it relocates to a new location this weekend.

Housed at its current Chapman Highway location for the past five years, the games and hobbies store plans to complete a move to Macon Crossing Shopping Center off Chapman Highway near Kroger, according to a source familiar with the business. The reopening is scheduled for this Friday, though a Saturday opening hasn’t been ruled out.

The new space will notably feature 1,100 sq. feet of retail space, 400 more than offered at their current location. With the increased space, Level Up plans to begin selling graphic novels, comics, action figures and POP figurines alongside its existing video and board game related inventory.

For more information on the move, visit Level Up’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LevelUpGamesAndHobbies.