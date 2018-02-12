Shoney’s Offers V-Day Deal

4 hours ago
in News Feb 12, 2018

Shoney’s is offering guests a choice of three dinners this Valentine’s Day for $24.99 per couple.
Each couple can choose two dinners from each of these specials: a ribeye steak dinner, a chicken caprese dinner or a Shoney’s seafood fresh food bar. Each couple will also receive a free hot fudge cake dessert to share.
This deal is available from 4 – 10 p.m. on Wednesday at all Shoney’s locations. The South Knoxville restaurant is located at 2612 Chapman Highway. For more information, call 573-4514.
For Seymour residents, the closest location is in Sevierville, located at 339 Forks of the River Pkwy. For more information, call 453-7106.

