South-Doyle Bus Driver Awarded
Coleman Breaks 60M World Record
Rural Areas in Seymour, S. Knox Could Be Getting Better Internet Access
Meeting Being Held to Discuss John Sevier Highway
Vols Drop Season Opener
Vitello Earns First-Career Win as Vols Split Sunday Doubleheader
SoKno Taco, Baker Creek Awarded
2 Featured Artists at Gallery
Library Holds Next Home School Club
Senator Massey Chairs Arts Caucus
Knoxville to Hold Neighborhood Meeting
Gatlinburg and Sevier County Sirens Function During Test

Shots Fired in Knoxville Park

in Area News Feb 26, 2018

Last Thursday, shots were fired at Knoxville’s Morningside Park.
According to reports from the Knoxville Police Department, at approximately 10:20 a.m. officers responded to the park after hearing multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, two males fled on foot. Reports show that after a brief foot chase, both males were apprehended without incident.
During the foot pursuit the first suspect, Tiffyn Sharp, dropped a black shoulder-style holster containing a semi-automatic handgun, reports show. When Sharp was detained, two empty magazines as well as loose ammunition were discovered in his pockets. In addition, a small amount of what appeared to be cocaine was discovered in a metal container, according to reports. A records check of the suspect revealed Sharp had a 2010 Felony conviction for reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Reports show that the second suspect, Joshua Lowe-Fields, dropped a handgun while being pursued by officers. The weapon’s serial number had been defaced to the point it was unreadable.
Sharp was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Fireman by a Convicted Felon and Simple Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine.) Lowe-Fields was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

