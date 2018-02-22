Shots Fired in Knoxville Park

Last Thursday, shots were fired at Knoxville’s Morningside Park.

According to reports from the Knoxville Police Department, at approximately 10:20 a.m. officers responded to the park after hearing multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, two males fled on foot. Reports show that after a brief foot chase, both males were apprehended without incident.

During the foot pursuit the first suspect, Tiffyn Sharp, dropped a black shoulder-style holster containing a semi-automatic handgun, reports show. When Sharp was detained, two empty magazines as well as loose ammunition were discovered in his pockets. In addition, a small amount of what appeared to be cocaine was discovered in a metal container, according to reports. A records check of the suspect revealed Sharp had a 2010 Felony conviction for reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Reports show that the second suspect, Joshua Lowe-Fields, dropped a handgun while being pursued by officers. The weapon’s serial number had been defaced to the point it was unreadable.

Sharp was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Fireman by a Convicted Felon and Simple Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine.) Lowe-Fields was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.