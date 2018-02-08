SKA Hosts Candidate Meet and Greet

Thanks to the South Knoxville Alliance, residents will have the opportunity to meet the candidates that are running for two different offices this year.

One of the spots that are up for grabs this year is that of Knox County Mayor. Currently, the only candidates running for this position are Bob Thomas, Glenn Jacobs and Brad Anders. All three candidates are running as Republicans. This election comes after the current mayor, Tim Burchett, is term-limited after holding the office for eight years. Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones was running also, but stepped aside due to family health concerns.

The other office that is up for election this year is for Knox County Sheriff. The two candidates are Lee Tramel and Tom Spangler.

The candidate meet and greet will be held on Monday, March 5 at Dogwood Elementary School, located at 705 Tipton Station Ave. at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served during the meeting.

Also taking place at Dogwood Elementary is the South Knoxville Alliance’s monthly meeting, which will be held on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker for the evening will be CPA Michael Smith, who will detail the changes in the current tax law and how these changes affect the individual and small businesses.

Business spotlights will include Bill Lenczynski of Edward Jones, who will be presenting about retirement planning and the cost of waiting.