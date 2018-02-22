South-Doyle Bus Driver Awarded

A South-Doyle bus driver was awarded Wednesday for excellence in her many years of transportation.

Susan Suddarth has been driving the bus for South-Doyle for 33 years, and a ceremony held at Ted Russell Ford honored her and four others with a Certificate of Appreciation from Knox County Schools. Recipients also received a $100 check from Ted Russell Ford along with a gift bag from WIVK.

“We started (the bus driver awards) because we felt like this was a position that is not appreciated as much as it should be,” 10th District At-Large Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas said. “This is the face that our children see every morning before they go to school and the last face they see before they go back home.”

Suddarth said she decided to become a bus driver when the role of teacher’s aid was eliminated from Knox County Schools.

“I had a friend ask if I wanted to be a bus driver and I told her, ‘I never drove a bus before,’ so I took a test drive,” Suddarth said. Her friend noticed quickly that Suddarth would be perfect for the job.

Suddarth and her family have played a critical role in the Seymour and South Knoxville community for several years. Her husband was a Volunteer Firefighter in Seymour and her oldest grandchild, 16, plays for the South-Doyle High School band.

When asked why she remains a part of the community as a bus driver, Suddarth smiled and simply said, “I love the kids.”

