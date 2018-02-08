The Hogs Ride to Seymour Grille

BY: RAMSEY RICKETTS

HERALD NEWS

On Tuesday, Feb. 6 the Rocky Top HOG Chapter celebrated their monthly “Dinner Ride” with a trip to Seymour Grille.

Motorcyclists met at the Rocky Top Harley Davidson at 5:45 p.m. and biked to Seymour Grille from there. The group planned to arrive at Seymour Grille by 6:30 p.m., so anyone who was unable to meet in Pigeon Forge could still come to enjoy the company of their local HOG Chapter.

There was also a “door prize drawing of $10 towards your dinner” for members of the chapter according to the Rocky Top HOG Chapter Facebook Page.

For more information about future dinner rides and other motorcycling events, visit the Rocky Top Harley Davidson at 105 Waldens Main St. in Pigeon Forge or give the store a call at 774-3445.

For those interested in being a part of the Rocky Top HOG Chapter, local meetings are held every third Tuesday at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.rockytopchapter.com.