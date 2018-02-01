Basketball

Seymour High School will be playing against Gibbs at the home court. The games will begin at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

The King’s Academy will be playing against Gatlinburg-Pittman at the home court. The games will begin at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

College Night

Ober Gatlinburg, located at 1001 Pkwy. Suite 2, will be hosting a College Night on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 – 10 p.m. College students will be able to ski for free while also helping the Sevier Co. Food Ministry. A current college I.D. and 10 canned goods is required to get a free pass. For more information, call 436-5423

Meeting

The Knox County Schools Strategic Plan Meeting will be held at South-Doyle High School on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. South-Doyle High School is located at 2020 Tipton Station Rd. in Knoxville.