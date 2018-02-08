Library Event

The Seymour Branch Library, located at 137 W. Macon Ln. will be holding a free soup and corn bread dinner with donations welcomed on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 4 – 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the library system’s expansion fund. To-go orders will also be available.

Ober Gatlinburg Event

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Ober Gatlinburg, located at 1001 Pkwy. ste 2 in Gatlinburg will be hosting a Ladies Night. Skiing will be free but those interested must bring 10 canned goods or non-perishable items to support the food ministry.