Precovery Event

The next Precovery at Seymour event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Precovery is hosted by Recovery at Seymour and held at 107 Simmons Rd. Precovery helps children who are in situations related to opiod abuse. Children get the chance to speak to others and realize they are not alone.

Autism Understanding Event

An “Autism Basics” Coffee Chat for Family members of autistic children will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, located at 11361 Parkside Dr. in Knoxville. The event will be a chat about therapies, resources and more.