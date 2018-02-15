TN Baseball Gives Coaching Preview

The Volunteer’s welcome an entirely new coaching staff to Rocky Top this season, led by first-year head coach Tony Vitello. This year’s staff brings a solid mix or youth and experience and has combined to make five trips to the College World Series. Get to know a little more about each staff member below.

Tony Vitello- Head Coach: Vitello has earned a reputation as one of the elite recruiters on the college baseball landscape, having assembled eight top-15 signing classes – including America’s top-rated crop of talent in 2014 – and is well on his way to adding another as Tennessee’s 2019 class is currently rated No. 6 in the country by Perfect Game. In November 2016, D1Baseball.com ranked Vitello No. 2, and tops in the SEC, on its list of the top 30 recruiting coordinators in America.

The 39-year old Vitello has also proven to be a winner everywhere he’s gone, making 12 NCAA tournament appearances, three NCAA Super Regionals and one trip to the College World Series during his three stops as a Division I assistant coach.

Frank Anderson- Assistant Coach (Pitchers): Anderson has mentored some of the nation’s top pitchers throughout his career. In total, 15 pitchers were selected in the MLB Draft during Anderson’s tenure at Houston. He also had 27 pitchers drafted during his time at Oklahoma State, 15 selected while he was at Texas and 21 picked during his 10 seasons with Texas Tech, giving him a grand total of 78 pitchers drafted throughout his storied coaching career.

Josh Elander- Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator (Catchers and Hitting): Elander had a decorated playing career himself during his time at TCU from 2010-12. He hit .333 with 39 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 114 RBIs over 169 games during his three seasons in Fort Worth. Elander earned Freshman All-America honors from Louisville Slugger and Ping!Baseball in 2010 after batting .356 with 69 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 33 RBI in 59 games while helping TCU reach the College World Series.

Ross Kivett- Volunteer Assistant Coach (Infielders): Kivett finished ranked among the Wildcats’ top-10 in multiple categories, including first in stolen bases (80), second in games played (225) and games started (215), tied for second in runs scored (181), third in hits (277), fifth in hit by pitch (31), tied for fifth in walks (108) and tied for seventh in triples (11). He also started in 207 consecutive games, the longest such streak in Kansas State history. Kivett earned his Bachelor’s degree in communications from Kansas State in 2014.

J.P. Arencibia- Student Assistant Coach: Arencibia finished his MLB career with 80 home runs and 245 RBI over 466 games. In the minors, he played 647 games, homering 135 times and driving in 445 runs. Arencibia earned 15 accolades over his career including American League Player of the Week in May of 2012.

Quentin Eberhardt- Strength and Conditioning: Eberhardt is a certified strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Organization (NSCA) and also holds a Precision Hydration Level 1 certification from Precision Nutrition.

